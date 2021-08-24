Charu Asopa: We decided to keep the baby shower simple and traditional

Charu Asopa is in the seventh month of her pregnancy, and she’s super excited while sharing about her journey so far. The actor had gone to her mother’s place in Bikaner, Rajasthan for a few months, but it’s been a month now that she’s back in Mumbai for the delivery of her first child.

“It has been good so far. My mother has come here, and so has the entire family. A lot of festivals are lined up, and I’m getting pampered a lot. Earlier I used to have nausea, but now my health is much better and my appetite has also improved,” says the 33-year-old, who had her baby shower on Sunday.

She tells us that her husband, actor Rajeev Sen, and everyone else in the family pitched in for all the preparations. “He came back from Delhi, he had gone there for some work. The theme we decided had to be Indian and simple, because we’re in the pandemic times. We can’t have a large gathering of people, so just our family, didi (Sushmita Sen, sister-in-law), the kids, and a few close friends,” she shares.

Considering the pandemic, the mother-to-be was naturally apprehensive about taking a trip back home to Mumbai from Bikaner. “This time when I came back to Mumbai, I said this is it, I’m not going to travel after this. You face a lot of problems, because you can’t stand or sit for too long when pregnant. Now I’m just at home, resting and eating,” says Sen.

However, this doesn’t mean that work has stopped altogether for her. The actor says, “I’m working from home, I can’t just sit, I’ve always been a very ambitious, work oriented person, I can’t rest. So, I’ve been doing a little bit of work, like collaborations and all. It’s a good thing.”