Charu Asopa shares pics wearing sindoor, confused fans ask, 'is it for Rajeev Sen?'. See pics

Charu Asopa shared pictures with her daughter Ziana on Instagram. In the photos, Charu was clicked wearing sindoor on her forehead, leaving fans confused about her divorce from Rajeev Sen. Charu is going through a separation from actor-husband Rajeev Sen. Rajeev is the younger brother of actor Sushmita Sen. Also Read: Charu Asopa warns ‘karma is going to come back’ after Rajeev Sen accused her of playing 'victim card'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Charu Asopa wrote, “Happy 9 months bday my love, life, and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. I love you my Jaan. ” One fan commented, “Haven't you divorced Rajeev? I don't understand why you wore sindoor?" Another one called her an ‘attention seeker’ and wrote, “Why are you acting like an attention seeker?” Complimenting her one said, “You look really beautiful but why sindoor? Is it for Rajeev (Sen)?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charu and Rajeev Sen married in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. While Charu has said that Rajeev doesn't give his family any time, Rajeev has accused her of lying about her first marriage and hiding it from him. The two welcomed Ziana in 2021.

Rajeev recently called out Charu and said that she is playing the victim card in their divorce. Charu reacted to Rajeev's comment and told ETimes, “As far as Rajeev calling me a master of the art of playing victim card goes, I honestly am done washing one’s dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that’s all from my end. If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process. Let’s leave everything to time. Soon everything will be unfolded before everyone for them to know who is what.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charu has appeared in television shows such as, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON