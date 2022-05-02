Chhavi Hussein on fun posts from hospital after cancer surgery: ‘Cancer is not something anybody is happy about getting'

Chhavi Hussein was discharged from a hospital on Sunday after undergoing breast cancer surgery last week. The television actor shared a video from the hospital to show how she ditched the hospital gown to get ready for her homecoming. A day after, she wrote a long note about justifying her salon session after her surgery and what lies ahead for her now. Also read: Chhavi Mittal treats herself to a salon session at hospital after breast cancer surgery. Watch new Reel

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows Chhavi looking unhappy in a hospital gown. The next moment, she is seen in a blue dress with nicely combed hair and is seen putting on earrings and a watch. She cuts open her hospital band, takes her backpack and waves goodbye to the camera as she leaves for home. Sharing the video, Chhavi wrote, “It’s time…. To go home!! I finally got a discharge from the hospital today! So so sooooo homesick! #backhome #reels #reeloftheday #happiness #withmykids #happygirlsaretheprettiest #breastcancersurgery #surgery #breastcancer #cancer #postop.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Chhavi shared a picture from her hairwash session at the hospital along with a note for those who judged her for how she dealt with her breast cancer surgery. She wrote, “As per doctor’s orders, I had gone down to the salon at the hospital to get a hair wash. He recommended that it’s safer than trying to do it myself. I agreed. I wouldn’t deny that I was nervous and unsure, but only about whether I’d be able to walk that much… I was definitely looking forward to anything that would remotely make me feel normal!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about her homecoming and her journey ahead, she wrote, "Last evening I came back home and went for a late evening walk with my bestie coz again, I just wanted to feel normal. May I take a moment here and assert that cancer is not something ANYBODY is happy about getting. But if someone does get it, it shouldn’t be the reason to be morose, scared or uncertain or to stop living your life. In fact it’s all the more reason to live your life to the fullest! And for the care givers, these little things matter.. more than you think… to uplift someone’s mood and turn them away from the precipice of negativity.

She further added, "My surgery is behind me, I’ll take around a month to fully recover, then the treatment (chemo/radiation I don’t know yet) will begin, then the cancer meds and along with it a lifestyle change will be in order. Am I low? No. Am I up for this challenge? Hell yes! Jo hai dekhenge, aur kucch accha hi karenge! (We will see what happens and will do something good). As for baby steps, I’ll get my nails done this week! #breastcancer."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.