Chhavi Mittal claims that she spotted UFO on Halloween, posts video

Chhavi Mittal took to Instagram and shared a video as she claimed that she spotted a UFO and an alien at the time of Halloween. She gave a detailed account of that object on Thursday. Many fans reacted to her recorded video with funny comments. (Also read: Chhavi Mittal replies to troll who said she's trying to gain sympathy with Instagram posts: 'Cancer chose me')

Taking to Instagram Reels, she posted a video as she filmed the movement of the object at her place in the night sky.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Chhavi wrote, “It shot from the earth like a rocket then stood mid air for a while. Then it zipped towards the left and then back towards the same spot. Blinked green and red and then zipped out of sight from the left. Idk if UFOs make an appearance on Halloween just like ghosts but I swear this happened and I’m convinced it was an alien!! (face screaming in fear emoji)." She used the hashtags #ufo #spaceship #ufospotted #spotted #instareels #halloween.

Reacting to her video, one of her fans wrote, “Yeeeee..somethinng exciting happening finally!! Ask them to attach asap!!” To which, she replied, “haha hawww!! No together we need to protect the world! It is finally on us Indians this time and not the Americans (laughing emoji).” Another fan commented, “(laughing emojis) Satellite babes !! But believe wat u wanna & stay happy." To which, she responded, “yup. I’m sticking with aliens.” Other fan said, “That might be a drone.” To this comment, Chhavi said, “aisa mat kaho (Don't say like this)." One fan also wrote, “Ufo toh nhi par view acha hai (It is not a ufo but the view is good).” Many fans posted their speculations regarding Chhavi's information.

Recently, in April, 2022 Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer on Instagram. She is known for Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half.

