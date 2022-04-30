Chhavi Mittal treats herself to a salon session at hospital after breast cancer surgery. Watch new Reel

Actor Chhavi Mittal was all smiles in the latest video she shared from her hospital after undergoing surgery for breast cancer earlier this week. Chhavi, who has been talking about the importance of keeping a positive attitude after she was diagnosed with cancer, recently paid a visit to the hospital salon as she recovered from her surgery. Also Read| Chhavi Mittal shares a kiss with husband Mohit Hussein on anniversary, says her dad warned him she falls sick often

Chhavi shared that she felt pretty nervous about making the visit, and is proud that she was finally able to do so. In the video, she was seen stepping out of her hospital room in her gown and a face mask and cap, and making a trip down to the salon where she got her hair washed and blow-dried. The video also carried captions that read, "I was nervous before attempting this...Yes I went to the salon at the hospital...Never imagined being this happy with a shampoo."

Chhavi shared the clip on her social media accounts, captioning it, "Some big things make you understand the joy in the little things. I felt so proud of myself to walk to the lift and to the salon downstairs and sit there to get my hair washed and dried! Big achievement."

She added, "I also took the most painful, slowest ever, but most refreshing shower today. Once again, THANK YOU for the wishes pouring in! And once again, there’s ALWAYS light at the end of the tunnel. Hang in there…#cancerfighter."

Fans and friends were happy to see Chhavi in good spirits and dropped heart emojis on the video. Actor Pracheen Chauhan wrote, "Nice," adding a hug emoji and a red heart emoji. A fan wrote, "Wow you look gorgeous.....stay blessed," while another called Chhavi and "inspiration." A third one wrote, "You are very brave and same time super cool... awesome....how do you manage to be so so positive... loads of love and prayers for your speedy recovery...very happy to see this."

Chhavi keeps sharing updates about her cancer battle with her followers since she revealed her diagnosis earlier this month. She told them about her successful surgery on Tuesday morning, revealing that she is now "cancer-free."

