Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Chhavi Mittal treats herself to a salon session at hospital after breast cancer surgery. Watch new Reel
tv

Chhavi Mittal treats herself to a salon session at hospital after breast cancer surgery. Watch new Reel

Chhavi Mittal underwent a successful surgery for breast cancer this week. She had revealed her diagnosis on Instagram earlier this month.
Chhavi Mittal shares a video of her salon visit.
Published on Apr 30, 2022 07:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Chhavi Mittal was all smiles in the latest video she shared from her hospital after undergoing surgery for breast cancer earlier this week. Chhavi, who has been talking about the importance of keeping a positive attitude after she was diagnosed with cancer, recently paid a visit to the hospital salon as she recovered from her surgery. Also Read| Chhavi Mittal shares a kiss with husband Mohit Hussein on anniversary, says her dad warned him she falls sick often

Chhavi shared that she felt pretty nervous about making the visit, and is proud that she was finally able to do so. In the video, she was seen stepping out of her hospital room in her gown and a face mask and cap, and making a trip down to the salon where she got her hair washed and blow-dried. The video also carried captions that read, "I was nervous before attempting this...Yes I went to the salon at the hospital...Never imagined being this happy with a shampoo."

Chhavi shared the clip on her social media accounts, captioning it, "Some big things make you understand the joy in the little things. I felt so proud of myself to walk to the lift and to the salon downstairs and sit there to get my hair washed and dried! Big achievement."

RELATED STORIES

She added, "I also took the most painful, slowest ever, but most refreshing shower today. Once again, THANK YOU for the wishes pouring in! And once again, there’s ALWAYS light at the end of the tunnel. Hang in there…#cancerfighter."

Fans and friends were happy to see Chhavi in good spirits and dropped heart emojis on the video. Actor Pracheen Chauhan wrote, "Nice," adding a hug emoji and a red heart emoji. A fan wrote, "Wow you look gorgeous.....stay blessed," while another called Chhavi and "inspiration." A third one wrote, "You are very brave and same time super cool... awesome....how do you manage to be so so positive... loads of love and prayers for your speedy recovery...very happy to see this."

Chhavi keeps sharing updates about her cancer battle with her followers since she revealed her diagnosis earlier this month. She told them about her successful surgery on Tuesday morning, revealing that she is now "cancer-free."

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP