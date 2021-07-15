Chhavi Mittal, trolled for 'looking like skeleton', hits back: 'Calling someone skinny is as disrespectful as fat'

Actor Chhavi Mittal has slammed trolls for trying to body-shame her over her slim figure. Her post comes after an Instagram user commented on one of her posts that she was 'looking like skeleton'.

Chhavi Mittal was trolled on Instagram for some of her recent posts and she decided to give it back to one such troll who tried to body-shame her. An Instagram user wrote to the actor, "Plz don't mind you look skinny. Look at your hands looking like skeleton. So much dieting, I am a doctor by profession I have 2 daughters. I am also fitness freak but please never recommend your diet to anyone."

Sharing a screenshot of the message, the actor wrote, "I was quietly going through the comments on my recent videos and there were some nice ones , some not so nice , and some which offered really constructive criticism. Thank you for that! And then there was this sitting there staring me in the face."

Chhavi Mittal further wrote, "Well, dear 'Ab Bas (enough is enough)', I just want to say, ab bas. Let's stop women body shaming women. My hands do a lot for my kids and my community. They may look their age (which is 40) or may look more. But one thing they always do is make me look and feel amazing. Also , calling someone 'skinny' is as disrespectful as calling them fat. Dear mothers , have you ever been body shamed?"

She also shared a separate note on Instagram Stories which read , "Body shaming needs to stop. We need to stop looking at people on the outside and start seeing them from the inside. For the record , these comments don't bother me in the least , but it doesn't mean i should stay quiet , coz they might affect somebody else a lot."

A glimpse of Chhavi Mittal's post.





Chhavi is best known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini and Ek Chutki Aasman. She is the co-founder of Sh**ty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, which she started with her husband Mohit Hussein. She often features in shows backed by the production house.