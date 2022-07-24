Chhavi Mittal urges caregivers not to call cancer patients 'bechara': 'They are strength personified'

Actor Chhavi Mittal has penned a note three months after she underwent breast cancer surgery. Taking to Instagram, Chhavi wrote that she heard many caregivers use words like 'bechara (helpless)' for cancer patients. In her note, the actor urged that such words shouldn't be used as cancer patients are 'strength personified'. (Also Read | Chhavi Mittal reacts to hate comments on her breast cancer announcement photos)

Chhavi also shared a picture of herself as she posed near a fountain. She wore a pink blazer over a striped T-shirt and smiled for the camera. The actor also carried a backpack.

Sharing the photo, Chhavi wrote, "Today my heart beats fast as I complete 3 months since the breast cancer surgery. Extremely happy with the progress I’ve made, and patting my back for the positivity I continue to maintain. But mostly proud of the various things I’ve learnt about cancer first-hand, and through the experience of my other fellow cancer brothers and sisters. Some of those facts are that a lot of times it’s curable, the treatment, however slow, does have light at the end of the tunnel, chemo and radiation might affect your hair, but they don’t have to affect your spirits! And most importantly, your disease may not be in your control, but you can definitely control how the recovery pans out."

"I’ve seen so many cancer patients heading to work straight after chemo, I did that every day after radiation.. and I want to say, that I haven’t heard many patients talk about the positive experiences, but have heard so many caregivers use words like 'bechara (helpless)' for cancer patients! Please don’t do that! They’re far from becharas (helpless), and are in fact strength personified!" she continued.

Chhavi concluded, "I still have a long way to go before I’m a 100%, but I’m sharing my everyday recovery journey so at least some of the pre-conceived notions around cancer can be changed. And for all those cancer-diagnosed patients who DM me, 'I’m scared', go and watch my journey since I was diagnosed, and I hope it makes you as fearless as me." She added the hashtags--breast cancer warrior, breast cancer, cancer, cancer survivor, breast cancer survivor, fighter, cancer fighter, never back down, and Chhavi Mittal cancer recovery.

Chhavi, earlier in April this year, revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. A few days later she underwent the surgery. The actor has been sharing posts on Instagram speaking about her journey with her fans.

She is best known for shows such as Bandini. She was also a part of the YouTube series The Better Half. The actor is also the creator of SIT, a web show.

