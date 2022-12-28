Comedian Zakir Khan says parents are not against passion of their kids: 'They don't want to see you poor'

Kapil Sharma is all set to host fellow comedians Zakir Khan, Kusha Kapila, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Abhishek Upmanyu on The Kapil Sharma Show's new year special this weekend. The promo of the episode shows all of them talking about their hilarious experiences as they recalled how they shared their career choices with their parents. Also read: Ranveer Singh tells Archana Puran Singh 'mere kapde bi pehan rakhe hai' on The Kapil Sharma Show

The promo shows Kapil Sharma asking them about how their parents accepted them as comedians. Abhishek Upmanyu says that he told his parents only when he received his first paycheck. “Ye dekh rahe ho (can you see this)," he said while gesturing at how he showed off the currency notes to his family.

Then Anubhav Singh Bassi talks about how he introduced fellow comedians to his parents and revealed their reaction. “Ye to mat karo jo ye kar raha hai (don't do what he is doing,” his parents said while pointing at Abhishek. Zakir Khan went on to share his own viewpoint which made everyone clap for him. He said, “mere ko bas yahi lagta hai ki parents apke passion ke khilaf nhi hote, wo bas aapko gareeb nhi dekhna chahte (I think parents are not against your passion, they just can't see you poor).”

Sony shared the promo with the caption, “Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, nayi generation ke funkaron ke sang, Kappu aur unke gharwale karenge new year celebration! (Kapil and his family members will celebrate New Year with the poets from the new generation).”

A fan commented on the promo, “Most Entertaining Episode On The Way... Kings Of Comedy In One Frame.” Another said, “Zakir Khan or Kapil Bhai maza aayega is show me”. One more fan called them “favourite people”. Many others shared their interest in watching the particular episode.

Zakir Khan was last seen in comedy show Farzi Mushaira which had him officiate a hilarious poetry session with Richa Chadha and many others in attendance. Zakir was recently a part of the Delhi Comic Con in the capital earlier this month.

