Constance Wu says she faced sexual harassment on Fresh Off the Boat set: 'I did have a pretty traumatic experience'

Constance Wu has made a revelation about the time she worked on the American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat – the actor said that she faced sexual harassment while she was working on the sets of the show. She said she decided to keep silent about it because she did not want her revelations to destroy the show's reputation. Also Read| Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu tried to end her life due to online trolling

The ABC Comedy, which also starred Randall Park, depicted the life of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in the 1990s. Airing for six seasons from 2015 to 2020, it became the first series featuring an all-Asian American main cast to broadcast over 100 episodes. Constance Wu said the show was historic for Asian Americans, which was the reason she kept silent about the intimidation and harassment for so many years.

During an appearance on stage at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C, the actor shared that she has mentioned the incidents in her upcoming memoir, Making a Scene. She said, "I was pretty resistant to write it... I eventually realised it was important to talk about it, because I did have a pretty traumatic experience during my first couple of years on Fresh Off the Boat. That show was historic for Asian Americans. It was the only show on network television in over 20 years to star Asian Americans and I did not want to sully the reputation of the one show we had representing us.”

She added, "I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of sexual harassment and intimidation that I received the first two seasons of the show. Because, after the first two seasons, once it was a success, once I was no longer scared of losing my job, that’s when I was able to start saying ‘no’ to the harassment, ‘no’ to the intimidation, from this particular producer. And, so I thought: ‘You know what? I handled it. Nobody has to know. I don’t have to stain this Asian American producer’s reputation. I don’t have to stain the reputation of the show.'”

Constance Wu is also known for her films Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers. She was last seen opposite Chris Pratt in Prime Video's The Terminal List.

