Couple Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago spend quality time with their pets; he calls them 'Fam'. See pics

Jesse Sullivan took to Instagram to share photos of his beloved furry companions. He uploaded a collection of pictures featuring his cat and puppy, as well as an image of his girlfriend Francesca Farago relaxing with one of their pets - a puppy. The couple appeared to be thoroughly enjoying their time with their adorable companions, whom Jesse referred to as 'fam.' Many fans were moved by his recent post, leaving sweet messages and expressing their admiration for their furry friends.(Also read: Francesca Farago gives a kiss to her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan; fans love their PDA: 'You two are so cute'. Watch)

Jesse recently took to his social media handle to share an endearing collection of snapshots featuring his furry friends. In one of the images, he can be seen striking a pose for the camera while holding his beloved dog, Romi, in his arms. Jesse looked chic in a black and white T-shirt, paired with pants and a black hat. In another picture, Jesse can be seen flashing a victory sign with a blurry background, indicating his happiness and excitement. The content creator also shared a picture of Romi sleeping peacefully on his bed, radiating warmth and comfort. In another snapshot, Jesse's girlfriend Francesca can be seen resting on the bed, cuddling the adorable puppy with her eyes closed, indicating the bond between her and the furry companion. Lastly, Jesse shared a heartwarming image of himself hugging his cat, BMO the gremlin.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Jesse wrote, “Fam.” His girlfriend, Francesca commented, “ROMII IS THE STAR.” She also dropped smiley with tears and ring emojis. Jordan Gonzalez wrote, “Babiesssss.” Malia Pyles commented, “Might have to copy the sweater sorry.”

Reacting to the post, one of Jesse's fans wrote, “Teach us how you edit your photos like that please!” Another fan commented, “Go give wifey kisses from all of us.” Other fan wrote, “I’m jealous you have a snuggly cat! And that it gets on with the dog!” “I'll wait to the day u finally drop ur insta's kid, imagine how cool could be, hope to see it on day”, added one. “Family first”, wrote other. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Recently, Francesca took to Instagram to share an adorable video with his boyfriend Jesse Sullivan. The cute couple can be seen engaging in a bit of PDA as Francesca planted a sweet kiss on Jesse's lips. The pair can be seen enjoying the great outdoors with their furry companion, as they share quality time together.

Francesca, starred in the dating reality show Perfect Match, expressed her discontent with the producers on Nick Viall's podcast, Viall Files. The show's first episode premiered on February 14, and it involved living with men, which Francesca found to be extremely uncomfortable. She revealed that many people on the show were not at ease with this arrangement, and some were not even aware of it when they left for filming.

Apart from this, Francesca was romantically linked with Dom Gabriel, Abbey Humphreys, and Damian Powers, all of whom appeared on the show. Her appearance on Perfect Match and her views on the show's format have sparked a conversation about the ethics of reality television and the mental well-being of its participants.