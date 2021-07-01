Crisis after-effects: Reality shows face fresh challenges

With the unlock process in progress, several film and TV show shoots have resumed with fresh guidelines. But, functioning in the new normal is proving to be a challenge for reality shows.

As part of Maharashtra’s new relaxed protocols, shooting activities have been allowed to be conducted in a bubble for a few hours, with no outdoor shoot after 5pm. However, industry experts fear that curtailed duration may hamper the natural storytelling trait of such shows.

Singer Akriti Kakar, also the captain of a team of Indian Pro Music League, says, “It’s tough because on a show like this, moments are created organically and not scripted, so shortening the flow of a moment that stems from emotion and music is hard without compromising. But then, putting up new episodes is more important.”

While Indian Pro Music League shoot has resumed in Mumbai, Dance Deewane 3 team is in no rush to pack their bags and comeback to the city. Whereas, the team of Indian Idol and Super Dancer Chapter 4 are back in the city, but are either waiting for approval, schedule or venue for the shoot.

The concern of a third wave is making things more difficult, points out Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees).

“A reality show episode can’t be shot in just six or seven hours. They have such a huge unit, and so many elements. That’s the reason, despite several on ground challenges outside Mumbai, many aren’t coming back. They’re confused also because the third wave is anticipated, and there’s fear,” Dubey asserts.

Opening up about the on-ground hard realities of such shows, he continues, “When they shoot in Mumbai, they get access to everything they need, in time. Here, they have a properly constructed set, which is not the case in other locations. For example, Indian Idol was being shot in a small hall, which affects the whole look of the show”.

JD Majethia, Chairman, TV division of IFTPC, is fretting about additional challenges, which is about finding a place for a huge crew of a reality show, and increased financial cost.

“Reality shows mostly have two days of shoot, and itne technicians ka kya karaenge, contestants ka kahan stay hoga... There’s so much to look into. It’ll be very difficult for them. More than the bubble, getting tests done before shooting is much better,” suggests Majethia.

Meanwhile, MTV Spiltsvilla X3 contestant Nikhil Malik points the disparity in treatment meted out to contestants and star judges.

“When it comes to reality shows, judges are taken care of properly, but contestants aren’t looked after with that much attention. Also, we all know that people can get the negative report certificate for work. So, I’m stressed about that,” admits Malik, who’s back in the city after shooting MTV Spiltsvilla X3 in a bio-bubble.

In times of crisis, it’s time to look at the positive side, not problems, feels Ashoke Pandit. “These are some initial teething problems, once we find a way out of these time constraints. At least, it’s better for us than doing nothing,” he ends.