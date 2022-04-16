Cyrus Sahukar holds Vaishali Malahara's hand as get married in Alibaug. See first pics from their wedding

VJ-actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, actor Vaishali Malahara on Friday in Alibaug. Several pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities, as well as the ceremony, were shared on Instagram by Cyrus' friends. (Also Read | Cyrus Sahukar to tie the knot with longtime GF Vaishali Malahara. Mini Mathur shares pictures from mehendi ceremony)

Celebrities such as Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Shruti Seth, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Sahil Sangha, Cyrus Broacha, Maria Goretti, and Yudhishtir Urs were part of the festivities.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ankur Tewari shared a picture of the couple holding hands. Tagging the newlyweds, he wrote, "All you need in love." In a video, they were also seen exchanging garlands at the wedding ceremony.

For the ceremony, Vaishali wore a maroon lehenga and traditional jewellery. Cyrus opted for an off-white sherwani, light pink dupatta, and pink turban. In one of the clips, he was seen winking and blowing a kiss at the camera. He then broke out into a dance. In a clip, Mini, Shruti Seth, Maria, Yudhishtir, and Samir were also seen dancing.

Taking to Instagram, Samir shared pictures from the wedding. In the first photo, Cyrus and Vaishali were seen posing with their friends and family members for the camera. In the second picture, he posed for a selfie with Sahil Sangha. He wrote, "Celebrations in full swing #vairus." He also geo-tagged the location as Alibaug.

Cyrus and Vaishali's pre-wedding festivities, including haldi and mehendi, were held on Thursday. Several photographs and videos from the functions were also shared by their friends on Instagram.

In one of the clips, Cryus could be seen singing for Vaishali. Cyrus opted for a black embellished kurta set, while his fiancee Vaishali was dressed in a green lehenga. In one of the images, Cyrus and Vaishali can be seen flaunting their faces smeared with haldi.

Before tying the knot, Cyrus and Vaishali dated for over six years. Speaking with Miss Malini in 2016, Cyrus had spoken about his relationship for the first time. He had said, “Yes, she is my girlfriend. Her name is Vaishali Malahara. We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non- vegetarian’s story. Haha!”

Cyrus has been a part of several MTV shows. He has also appeared in movies such as Rang De Basanti, Om Jai Jagadish, Khoobsurat, Aisha, Kadak among others.

