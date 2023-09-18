Dali & Cocky Prince actor Kim Min Jae enlists in military

On Monday, actor Kim Min Jae officially joined the mandatory military service in South Korea. His agency, Nyam Nyam Entertainment, was quoted by Koreaboo, "Kim Min Jae will enlist in the military today. We ask for your warm support and encouragement to Kim Min Jae, who will faithfully perform his duties and return in good health.” Also read: BTS' Suga leaves fans emotional with last live before joining military

Kim Min Jae joins military band

Kim Min Jae was last seen in Dr Romantic 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim Min Jae took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo of his hair that he cut off for the buzz cut, required in the military. In his next story, he also added, "“I will return in good health.” On the other hand, his agency also shared a photo of the actor enlisting in the army division.

Kim Min Jae enlists in army.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor's Dali and Cocky Star co-star Hwang Bo Ra penned a note for him on Instagram. She posted a glimpse of his buzzcut look from their video call and wrote, "Ah, our Min Jae video called because today is his enlistment date. I felt like tearing up like I was sending my younger brother [off to the military] after seeing his buzz cut. I met him through a project, but he’s a younger brother I feel affectionate for. He’s returning March 2025. After you return, let’s sweep the Korean film [industry]. Love you, come back safely.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly, the actor will be enlisting in the military band after completing basic military training. Talking about his enlistment, the actor told fans, “Today, I have something I want to tell you directly. I think many people were curious, but I will enlist in the military on September 18 to fulfil my mandatory national defense duties.”

“I will be enlisting in the military band, and I feel very sad that I will not see you all for a while, but I am also excited and grateful because I will be able to experience and learn more through my time in the military. I will not forget the precious thoughts and support you have given me and will return as a stronger person in order to repay your love,” he wrapped up and promised to return stronger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rumours about Kim Min Jae's enlistment were doing rounds for some time. Amid this, during the Dr Romantic 3 media conference in April this year, actor Han Suk Kyu first broke the news of Kim Min Jae. He said, “When I met Kim Min Jae during Season 1, there was a point where I told him, ‘Hurry up, and go to the military,’ but he is going to the military in July.” Kim Min Jae who had not announced his enlistment plans, said, "I think this will become the last project of my 20s.”

He later clarified to Soompi, "I'm not enlisting in July and the date has yet to be finalized. I think I’ll go [to the military] within the year.”

Who is Kim Min Jae?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim Min Jae joined the industry in 2014 as a budding rapper and was preparing for his idol debut when he starred in a South Korean-Vietnamese drama Forever Young. He went on to act in K-dramas like Dr Romantic, Guardian (Goblin): The Lonely and Great God, Tempted, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Do You Like Brahms?, Dali & Cocky Prince, and Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON