Dance Deewane Junior: Ranveer Singh and Nora Fatehi groove to Garmi, fans say 'aag laga di'. Watch

In a video shared from the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, actors Ranveer Singh and Nora Fatehi are seen dancing to the song Garmi.
A still from Dance Deewane Junior.
Published on May 06, 2022 02:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ranveer Singh will come as a guest judge in the upcoming episode of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. In one of the promos shared from the episode, Ranveer and show's judge Nora Fatehi were seen shaking a leg to the song Garmi. Ranveer is currently promoting his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar title song: Ranveer Singh is the unconventional hero we all have been waiting for, watch

As Ranveer and Nora danced to her song Garmi, from the film Street Dancer 3D, other judges of the show--Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji and the audience were seen cheering for the duo.

One fan commented, “This is crazy.” Another one wrote, “Loving their performance.” While one said, “Aag laga di (They have set fire),” many dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Complimenting Ranveer's energy, one fan said, “Full energy, power packed performance. Loved it.”

Ranveer also shook a leg with Neetu Kapoor and Nora to his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar's song Firecracker. He also shared the video clips from the show on his Instagram Stories.

Nora was last seen in a music video titled Dance Meri Rani with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. She will be seen next in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Ranveer is currently promoting his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah as his parents and Shalini Pandey as his pregnant wife. It is directed by Divyang Thakkar. The film features Ranveer as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. The film is scheduled to release on May 13. Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar faces PIL in Delhi, plea seeks deletion of this scene

Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline. The film will also star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
nora fatehi ranveer singh
