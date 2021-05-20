Deepika Singh on posing with uprooted tree: 'Didn't mean to be insensitive, we had planted it many years ago'

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh Goyal has responded to the criticism that came her way after she danced on Mumbai streets amid heavy rains that lashed the city due to Cyclone Tauktae and shared pictures on social media. She has now said she "did not mean to be insensitive".

Deepika had posted pictures and videos of herself as she danced on the streets of Mumbai while the city braved heavy rains. She also posed with a huge, uprooted tree near her house. Netizens immediately called her out for conducting a photo shoot amid the storm.

Responding to the backlash, Deepika told a leading daily, "I live in a flat, which is on the ground floor. This was a tree that we had planted many years ago outside our house, which unfortunately fell during the cyclone. The tree fell on our car and so my husband Rohit and I stepped out in the rains to move it from the car. During that time my husband thought of clicking a few pictures. It was just something we did spontaneously. My husband is a good photographer, so we just clicked a few pictures."

Admitting that it is not something she'd encourage, the TV actor said, "I am sad for all those who were affected due to the cyclone and I didn't mean to be insensitive by posing near an uprooted tree. I would not encourage anyone to do something like that."

Deepika had revealed in her posts that her husband, Rohit Goyal had clicked the pictures and shot her dance video.

Most recently seen in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, Deepika has also featured in Diya Aur Baati Hum.