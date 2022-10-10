Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Sajid Khan's appearance on Bigg Boss 16: ‘He is trying to prove he is a hero’

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is the latest celeb to voice her anger and disappointment with Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss for giving a platform to filmmaker Sajid Khan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by many women. (Also read: As Sajid Khan joins Bigg Boss 16, Sona Mohapatra calls channel ‘depraved, sad’)

Sajid's participation was a well-kept secret and ever since he made his entry on the show's premiere, many people, including several celebrities, have voiced their discontentment.

Talking about the same, Devoleena told Aaj Tak, "It is a simple thing - nine women cast allegations on Sajid Khan. Not all of those nine can be wrong. Tell me, will someone install a camera and then abuse? This is why women avoid complaining about these incidents. Even the parents are scared that society will prove the victim as a liar. It breaks my heart to see him on national television, trying to prove he is a hero. I feel bad thinking where is our society headed."

She added that the filmmaker had claimed he came on the show to introspect but does not look like he is doing any of that. "He is roaming around saying 'mai to in sab ka baap hu' (I am their father) instead," she said. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya star added that the it is now for the audience to see how the filmmaker does not mean anything that he says. "His behaviour shows that a liar will always be a liar. Now it appears that you may do anything and enter Bigg Boss. Ethics do not matter, if you are privileged, your deeds may easily be ignored. Personally, I do not like watching him on the show. If my blood boils enough, perhaps I will quit watching Bigg Boss."

She also responded to Sajid's comments on TV actors. She tweeted, "Well I tried to avoid the existence of a particular person in the house. But again #TVindustry ke actors hai?? I mean, everyone is on TV to clean their images and earn money. I am so freaking done with these people. Each TV actor reached here due to their hardwork, not because of nepotism, groupism. Just stop bloody commenting on tv actors. @BiggBoss #bb10."

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid had told MC Stan ,"Yeh sab TV serials ke actors hai, tu samaj. Aur TV serials ke actors na, yeh log basically... inko lagta hai yeh humari duniya hai. Mai baap hu yeh sab cheez ka (All these are TV actors, do understand. These TV actors basically believe this is their world. But I am the boss of everything)."

He added, “From the mind. But I do not play my game because I know there is no advantage of doing so. I am afraid of only one thing, myself. If I go crazy, they will drag me out of the house. Who will? The show producers.”

Devoleena also re-shared a video showing Sajid making the comments. She wrote, “Oh god.. Anyway aap baap honge apni duniye mein. Yes yeh duniya humari hai aur 1000 times better hai. Aur hab itni pareshani hai tv actors se toh aye kyun bhai TV pe. Behoshi mein aye the kya ? Once a liar always a liar. Kabhi nahi sudharne walon mein se hai yeh janab ( You maybe the biggest one in your own world, this is our world and it is 1000 times better. And, why are you on a TV show if you have such problems with TV actors? Were you unconscious when you came on the show? This person will never improve).”

Sajid Khan faced allegations of sexual misconduct during the 2018 MeToo movement and Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi were among those who made the allegations.

