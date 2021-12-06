Dheeraj Dhoopar: I will not do work on OTT or films for the sake of it

Following his success on television, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has turned his attention to the web platform. But he may face a huge challenge: OTT is all about freedom of expression, which also entails strong language and nudity at times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ask him if he ever wonders how his TV-watching family audience react to him doing that? Or will this thought influence him while selecting future projects?

“I always believe that if the script demands something, I’ll always be ready for it, regardless of the medium — TV, films or OTT. We gain an advantage on the web with creative freedom, and show the real world, as realistic it is. I am looking forward to working with a great team on OTT,” says the 36-year-old.

However, he asserts that he won’t take up anything and everything that comes his way.

“I will not do OTT or films for the sake of it. Right now, I am doing a great job on TV. If I get something as great on this on the other two mediums, then great. Otherwise I am very happy with TV, they know me, give me love and respect. TV is something which has made me, and I am proud of it,” adds the actor, who has been a part of popular shows such as Sasuraal Simar Ka, and is currently in talks for a web project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, Dhoopar responds to the perception that TV is primarily a medium for female actors because it is mostly watched by women.

“I don’t think TV is a women’s medium nowadays. My character in my current show, he is extremely popular, it is hard for me to believe it is only women oriented. I have always got characters which are a benchmark for other male actors. I am grateful I have got to work with great directors and producers on television. I hope it will go on,” he ends.