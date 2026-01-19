Did Karan Johar get Rendezvous with Simi Garewal shut? Actor's reaction to claim sparks speculation
The chatter around Karan Johar playing a role in shut down of Simi Garewal’s show gained momentum on after a screenshot of her like surfaced on Reddit.
Social media is rife with speculation about whether filmmaker Karan Johar had a role to play in the ending of Simi Garewal’s iconic talk show Rendezvous. The chatter intensified after Simi liked a comment suggesting that her show was shut down to make way for Koffee with Karan, sparking fresh debate among social media users.
Simi Garewal triggers speculation over Rendezvous shutdown
The chatter gained momentum on social media after a screenshot of her like surfaced on Reddit. The screenshot shows the official Simi Garewal channel on YouTube liking a comment on a video from Rendezvous with Jayalalithaa, which was posted eight years ago.
The comment was posted by a social media user two years back, and it read, “SimiGarewal show was shut down to launch the Coffee with Karan. Coffee with Karan is talking about who is sleeping with whom. It is such loss for new generation that they are missing on such inspiring and in depth conversation they could have enjoyed with new generation icons.”
The comment was liked by Simi Garewal’s official handle. However, it remains unclear when the like was registered, and whether it has only recently come to the attention of social media users.
However, the screenshot has sparked debate among fans, with many pointing out how the rise of Koffee With Karan coincided with a shift in audience preference towards a more candid gossip-driven format.
“I think KWK just appealed more in the start which led to closure of this show,” one wrote, with another sharing, “The audience is to be blamed as well. The one time DP tried to be authentic and honest, she got brutally trolled. Why would anyone be honest now?”
“No one's show is gettign shut down because of other. It is simple supply and demand. The modern day audience wanted to consume such page 33 content… I miss Movers & Shakers where Suman also took political digs..but that show won't be possible today,” one wrote.
One comment read, “IDK man, this feels like a stretch. They were very different shows and there 100% was space for both, especially in the seasons are happening at different times. Could just be that the show was canceled for ratings/cost/other reasons and Simi believes the conspiracy about KJo. Or maybe it was KJo, who knows, but it just feels a little out-there conspiracy theory-esque to me.”
“Simi’s show felt more cozy and like you are having a heart to heart with your bestie on all topics under the sun… karan’s is more gameshow with a side of spice hot takes… ideally both could have co-existed.. but ofcourse karan’s insecurity won,” one shared.
Another mentioned, “It’s like comparing apples and oranges. Both the shows had a very different approach. Simi’s show was elite and it had a more formal approach even though it involved actor’s personal life. Kwk on the other hand was more of a casual conversation and it was fun although the seasons from 2018 only started getting worse.”
About Rendezvous with Simi Garewal
Simi Garewal, a successful Bollywood star in the 60s and 70s, found a second wind to her career with the English talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The show premiered on Star World in 2001 and lasted for five seasons and 140 episodes. Some of the most memorable guests on her talk show included Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Rekha, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, among others.
Meanwhile, Karan's chat show Koffee With Karan premiered in 2004 on Star World, and went on to have eight seasons. Its last couple of seasons streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has been known to stir up controversies, with guests making headlines for their comments and revelations.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.