Did you know Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu played beauty pageant contestant in Colors’ Udaariyaan? Watch video

After Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, an old video of hers has resurfaced online. She had made a cameo appearance as a beauty pageant contestant named Manika Suri in the Colors show Udaariyaan. She walked the ramp alongside Isha Malviya, who plays Jasmin Sandhu, on the show.

The video shows Harnaaz talking about a pasta recipe. “By the way, when I make pasta, people utter just one word: ambrosia (food of the gods),” she says in the clip.

Udaariyaan, which also stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Karan V Grover and others, airs on Colors at 7 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Harnaaz has also starred in Punjabi films such as Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She aspires to make a mark not only in the Hindi film industry but also in global cinema.

“I’d love to be a part of not just Bollywood but Hollywood too, through that I’d love to break the stereotypes. I think 21st-century people get inspired by movies and web series, so I’d like to inspire people and try to talk about the issues that should be eradicated from society,” she told PTI.

Harnaaz is the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000). She edged out contestants from 79 countries to bring home the crown after 21 years.

“I feel so grateful and my heart is filled with so much respect for all those who have shown their faith in me and showered me with all their love. I want to use this platform to talk about the issues which we should all be concerned about,” she said.