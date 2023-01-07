Diljit Dosanjh once called Tunisha Sharma 'big actor', praised her with folded hands for working with Vidya Balan. Watch

Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide last month, once spoke with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in a video chat during which he had called her 'a big actor'. The video seemingly is from one of the live sessions held by Diljit on his social media platforms, as he interacted with fans. In old video that has emerged online, Tunisha Sharma was seen in a grey hoodie as she spoke to Diljit, mostly in Punjabi. The singer also wore grey as he sat inside a room during the live char. (Also Read | Tunisha Sharma will not be replaced in Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul, show to continue with new leads: Report)

The video started with Diljit confirming with Tunisha if she was originally from Punjab, but stayed in Mumbai. He then asked her in Punjabi, "Is it cold in Mumbai?" Tunisha replied, "No it's not cold. I came here since I like cosy." Diljit said, "You like coziness?" and she responded, "Yes, I love cosiness."

Next, Tunisha told Diljit, "I'm an actor by the way. I'm an actor by profession." The singer replied, "Very good, very good." After sharing pleasantries, Diljit asked Tunisha, "What are you shooting now?" Tunisha said, "Currently, I'm doing music videos. Recently, I was doing a show. I started working when I was 12-years-old." Diljit replied, "Oh wow. So you have been working since (you were) 12 years. You are very active then."

Tunisha then told Diljit that her first film was Fitoor (2016). To which, Diljit replied, "Oh right ya. Fitoor movie, ya right. It was directed by Abhishek (Kapoor) sir, right?" When Tunisha asked if he had watched the film, Diljit said that he did not, but had once been to Abhishek's office after he called him. Fitoor, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, stars Tabu (Begum Hazrat Jaan Mahal), Katrina Kaif (Firdaus) and Aditya Roy Kapur (Noor Nizami) in leading roles. Tunisha played the role of young Firdaus.

The late actor also shared that she was a part of Kahaani 2 as well, "I did Kahaani 2 as well with Vidya Balan, when I was 15 years old." Diljit folded his hands and said, "Oh wow. Then you are a big actor." Tunisha shook her head and said, "No no. In front of you, I'm (clicked her tongue)." Diljit also said, "No, no." Kahaani 2 (2016), directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is a sequel to the 2012 film Kahaani. The film features Tunisha, Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal, and Jugal Hansraj. Tunisha played Minnie, the teenage daughter of Vidya.

The video ended with Diljit telling Tunisha, "Best of luck. You are doing a great job. Entire Punjab supports you. Everyone support her. And you keep doing such great work." Tunisha responded, "Thank you. Thank you so much. Always love you." After the video ended with goodbyes, Diljit told his fans and followers, "She is a very good actor and has worked in Fitoor and Kahaani 2. Please support her, she is doing great work, not in Punjab but in Bombay. Best of luck to you."

Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24, last year. She was earlier dating co-star Sheezan Khan, but they broke up weeks before her death. Sheezan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. He is currently in judicial custody.

