Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim share first pic of son Ruhaan as he turns one month old

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have shared the first photo of their newborn son Ruhaan on Instagram. The couple welcomed their son last month. They recently returned home with Ruhaan after spending days in NICU as the little one was a premature baby. Also read: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar finally reveal son's name

Deepika and Shoaib's son

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's son Ruhaan turned one month old.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib finally shared their first family pic with Ruhaan. The photo featured the new parents holding the baby close. Dipika seemed emotional as she kissed her baby boy. While Ruhaan's face wasn't visible, his tiny feet were seen in the photo.

Thanking everyone, Dipika and Shoaib wrote in the joint post, “RUHAAN Thank you for keeping him in your prayers #amonthalready #blessed #alhumdullilah.” Replying to them, actor Gauahar Khan commented, “Blessings.”

Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim turns one month old

Announcing the birth of his first child, Shoaib had shared on his Instagram Stories, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers." However, their child was a premature baby and was hence kept under observation after his birth.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Dipika and Shoaib made their first public appearance with their newborn baby in Mumbai. They posed outside the hospital as Shoaib carried the baby in his arms. Later, in their vlog on YouTube, Shoaib said that he and Dipika have named their son Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim. The meaning of Ruhaan is kind-hearted and spiritual. Shoaib said that they had decided on the name just a month or two after Dipika conceived. He added that they had even thought of a name if they were to have a daughter.

During their special name reveal, Shoaib said, "Madam (Dipika) liked this name Ruhaan. His name was chosen by Dipika. We really liked the name a lot and were sure about it." The couple said that they inadvertently blurted out Ruhaan in a few videos earlier. They are yet to reveal the face of their baby.

Dipika married her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. Both of them also appeared in Nach Baliye 8.

