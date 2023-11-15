Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya host baby naming ceremony, see their daughter's name

Actor Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya recently hosted an intimate naming ceremony for their baby girl. They have posted a few pictures, originally shared by some guests, on their Instagram Stories. A look at the posts confirms that the couple have named their daughter, Navya. They, however, didn't reveal the face of the baby. Also read: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar make first public appearance with newborn baby girl on his birthday. Watch

Disha and Rahul host baby naming ceremony

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar at their baby's naming ceremony.

The ceremony was mostly a family affair with few of their friends as well in attendance. While Disha was in a red and golden silk saree and gold jewellery, Rahul was in a black kurta-pyjama paired with an embroidered Nehru jacket.

Pictures from Navya Vaidya's naming ceremony.

Disha also shared a video in which she was told to say a few words on the occasion. Making an effort, she said, “It's a feeling which you can't express in words. Jo yaha pe maayein hain, unko sabko samajh mein aayega kyunki jitna bhi apne baby ko dekho kum hota hai (the mothers present here will understand that no matter how much you keep looking at the baby, it's never enough). Sometimes…oh God, I can't do it," and gave up.

Disha Parmar and baby's homecoming

Disha and Rahul had announced the birth of their child on September 20. The mother and child's homecoming coincided with Rahul's birthday. Sharing a video from their homecoming, Rahul wrote on Instagram, “23rd sept 2023 will be the most special day in our lives! Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday when the wife and baby came home. Is saal Ganesh Chaturthi mein hamare ghar Laxmi ji aayi hain ..dada dadi aur bua ne ghar mein aarti karke swagat kiya (Goddess Lakshmi has come to our house this Ganesh Chaturthi. The grandparents and the aunt welcomed the mom and the baby with a puja).”

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot on July 16, 2021. He had proposed to her when Disha came to meet him in the Boss Boss house. She shot for the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 during her pregnancy.

