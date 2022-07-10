Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have breakfast in bathrobes, celebrate wedding anniversary on Maldives holiday

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya went on a vacation in the Maldives to celebrate their wedding anniversary. They have been documenting their journey and romantic holiday on their Instagram accounts, which showed them hanging out in their room by the sea and enjoying a date by the beach. Also Read| Divyanka Tripathi reveals Vivek Dahiya once thought she didn't trust him

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took off for the Maldives on Thursday, a day before their sixth wedding anniversary. Divyanka shared pictures from their plane ride on her Instagram account, noting that it was their sangeet on the same day six years ago. She also shared pictures from their anniversary dinner by the beach. The actors were twinning in black outfits in the pictures from their special night. Divyanka wrote in the caption, “I can only thank us for taking the plunge, for having faith in our destiny, for giving a chance to love 6 years back. Happy Anniversary Viv! PS: Anniversaries should compulsorily be cheesy romantic!”

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share pictures from Maldives vacation.

Vivek shared a picture of them dancing during their date along with a picture from their day outing, and captioned it, “6 years have swung by without us ever realising. It’s your magic and my love for you that keeps us afloat in this adventure. I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world. That’s a promise.” He also shared a video of their outing on a boat. Divyanka posted a transition reel documenting their journey, which also featured a clip of her giving kisses to her husband of six years.

More pictures shared by the couple gave a glimpse of their stay – a seaside resort on a private island. Both of them wore bathrobes as they enjoyed their breakfast on the patio. Vivek also shared a video of him getting up from his bed and immediately going for a swim in their private pool located next to the ocean. Divyanka also shared a picture of their bed and bathtub decorated with rose petals to mark their anniversary.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on July 8, 2016, after falling in love on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka played the lead Ishita Iyer Bhalla on the show, while Vivek joined the show later as the supporting character, Abhishek Singh.

