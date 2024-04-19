Divyanka Tripathi breaks multiple bones after falling from a height just weeks after ligament surgery

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is back in the hospital just weeks after her ligament surgery. On Friday, her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, informed fans that Divyanka suffered double fractures after falling from a height. She underwent emergency surgery for the same. (Also read: Twitter schools Divyanka Tripathi's ‘exciting’ reaction to earthquake: 'This is plain insensitive') Divyanka Tripathi underwent emergency surgery after suffering a fall.

Thursday night's mishap

Vivek wrote in a note on Instagram Stories, “Divyanka is on her road to recovery. A mishap occurred last evening where she fell from a height due to which she broke both her forearm bones and was advised immediate surgery. We appreciate all the love and prayers being bestowed upon us it means a lot. To all our fans and media friends thank you for the immense love and concern. While Divyanka is in pain but only to recover from it hereon we would love for her to do so in the privacy of her home and family. Much Love. VD”

Surgery earlier this month

On April 9, Divyanka had shared a reel from the hospital, which showed her going in for a ligament surgery. “Sharing my journey from getting a surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell. The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligaments tear corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely. @vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don't take something to be a low point, it won't be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back,” she wrote.

Divyanka rose to fame after playing Vidya Pratap Singh in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006). She also played Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in widely popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In 2017, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. Last year, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was the runner-up.