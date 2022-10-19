Diwali 2022: Of making memories and traditions

Diwali celebrations are all about making memories and carrying forward the traditions that the elderly in the family have left behind. This festive season, we ask actors that one ritual or habit they want their kids to learn from them

Ankita Bhargava

Every year on Diwali, we paint at least a dozen diyas at home. I’ve been doing that since my childhood. Now, I’ve passed the habit to my daughter Mehr. I let her paint how she wants. It doesn’t have to be decorative. The simple idea of us painting diyas together is what I want to inculcate in her. Another ritual I want her to learn is doing Diwali puja. She must know that the day isn’t just about food, dressing up, going to people’s houses and playing cards. She must know the concept behind it.

Dalljiet Kaur

The day I was born, it was Diwali, so as a tradition, we cut a cake every year. It is a little traditional birthday ritual that we have at home every Diwali. Also, I love making rangoli on this festival, and have inculcated this habit in my son Jaydon as well. Whenever I make rangoli, ek meri hoti hai aur ek Jaydon ki. That is something I look forward to on Diwali evening that we both get ready and make rangoli.

Manav Gohil

We (my wife Shweta Kawatra and I) try to add more Indian touch to the celebrations as compared to what these kids are getting exposed to. We make sure that on Diwali, when we are at (my daughter) Zahra’s nana-nani’s place, she sits through the puja patiently, and learn to respect someone’s emotions. Also, we try and push her to wear something Indian, which is a challenge. She has been agreeing for the last two years, and hopes it continues.

Sangita Ghosh

My daughter Devi is still very small, but I am, from this year itself, trying to make her realise that Diwali is about family and spending time together. So, no matter who, where, what... we take time out to spend the day together at home and pray. Togetherness and importance of family is what I would like her to learn.

Deepika Singh

We are a very religious family, and puja paath and doing havans are important to us. Anything new begins on this note. I have tried my best to teach my son Soham the importance of these rituals, and I hope he realises them. I want him to grow up knowing this is important and to inculcate it in his life, too.

Suyyash Rai

We (my wife Kishwer Merchant and I) have this annual ritual where we clean our house, and give whatever is not needed, to the lesser privileged. We have been doing this for years just to bring a smile on their faces. I would love for my son Nirvair to follow this through, and realise that some are needy, and making them smile only helps in creating more happiness.

Karanvir Bohra

The one habit that I would love to inculcate in my daughters — Raya Bella Bohra, Vienna Bohra and Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra — is to give back to society. That is something that I would like them to follow in their life, not just on Diwali, but every special occasion that can think of. It is all about giving gifts and food to those in need.

Mitaali Nag

Diwali is the festival of celebrating light over darkness. I make sure that every year for Diwali, I gift the underprivileged (people) a few packs of ready-made diyas, so that they, too, can light up their homes. I want to make sure that my little son Rudransh imbibes this habit of helping the needy ones light up their homes for Diwali.

Pranitaa Pandit

This year, I’m going to be in Delhi for Diwali with my maternal family, and I’m very excited to share these moments with my daughter Anysha because she will also get to see the celebration. There’s no celebration alone. It’ll be having the whole family together — eating, playing cards, partying and praying at the same time. So, all I would always want to wish for Anysha on Diwali is to be with her family no matter what

Anirudh Dave

Mention Diwali and the first thing that comes to our mind is Lakshmi puja that we perform to welcome prosperity, wealth, and goodwill into our household. I would like my son Anishq to follow this ritual. I do not ask for too much but whatever you get, it should be enough. Because in today’s time, Diwali is the only festival where we ask for blessings. And that’s what I would want my son to understand.

Mrunal Jain

It’s my son Jiyaan’s first Diwali. I want him to realise life is all about loving your family. I will ensure he sits in all the puja. He is small but observant. I believe he has to learn all things from his parents and grandparents. I am blessed to have my family by my side always and I’ll celebrate with them this year, too. Special meal will be cooked at home. We have brought new clothes for everyone. I want my son to follow these little traditions during festivities.