Don’t judge Russians by one person’s decision, urges Leysan Karimova

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has left actor Leysan Karimova worried about her family, and everyone in the region. Currently in India for professional commitments, Karimova, who hails from Russia, shares that she is having sleepless nights.

“I couldn’t sleep properly for the last week, watching innocent people dying and suffocating kills me from inside. My condolences to all people who lost their families and beloved. For me, Russians and Ukrainians, all brothers and sisters, I don’t see any difference between these 2 nationalities, we are one big family and no war, no politics can change it,” Karimova tells us.

The actor, who has featured in projects such as Housefull 4, Poison, Damaged 2, State of Siege: 26/11, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, adds, “No nationality has to bear the consequences of political games, for me there are only good people and bad people”.

Karimova also urges people not to hold any prejudice against the citizens of Russia based on the conflict. “I want to say one thing to everyone: Please don’t judge the whole nation by the decision of one person only. Please don’t spread this hate around the world, please don’t share fake and exaggerated information, and please be kind and patient to everyone. We already have a biological war going on named, Covid, and we can beat it only by being united and being together as one family,” she says.

While she is “thankful to God” that her family is safe at the moment, it doesn’t take away the constant fear about her well-being. “I just hope this conflict will not extend and finish as fast as possible. Till everything is not stable, I will be worried about my family and will try my best to keep them safe,” says the actor, sharing, “there is no excuse in using war as a weapon to solve anything. No one has to spill his/her blood for other people’s decisions”.