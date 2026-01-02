Drashti Dhami introduces daughter Leela as they ring in New Year, Jennifer Winget calls her a ‘little angel’. See pics

Actor Drashti Dhami is starting 2026 on the sweetest note! She and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, have finally revealed the face of their baby daughter, Leela Khemka, on social media. Drashti took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a series of pictures from her baby daughter's first birthday celebrations last year. The two welcomed their first baby in October 2024. Drashti Dhami shared a series of pictures with her daughter.

Drashti's introduces daughter Leela

In the first pic, Leela smiled and stood beside a small setup where her birthday cake was kept. It had ‘Leela’ written on it. She looked cute as a button in a lavender frock. In the second pic, Leela was seen being held by Drashti and Neeraj, with the remaining pieces of the cake kept in front of them. The last picture had Drashti with Leela, sharing a joyous moment.

In the caption, Drashti wrote, “Hello World! Meet : Ms.Leela Khemka 🌸🥰 🧿”

Several actors react

Several celebrity friends of the actor responded to the sweet post, gushing in the comments section. Jennifer Winget commented, “Little angel!” Rubina Dilaik commented, “Aaawww! pretty mom ki such a beautiful girl.” Shabir Ahluwalia reacted with heart emoticons. Kritika Kamra wrote, “Hiiii Leela.”

In October 2024, the couple took to their Instagram account to share the happy news with their fans through an adorable post. "Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start," the couple wrote in their announcement, sharing that their baby was born on October 22, 2024. Drashti Dhami announced her pregnancy on June 14.

About Drashti's career

Drashti was last seen in the series Duranga, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as Dil Mill Gayye, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, among others.