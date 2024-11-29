Drashti Dhami and husband Niraj Khemka reveal daughter's name as Leela, share adorable pic

Actor Drashti Dhami and her husband, Niraj Khemka, have announced the name of their firstborn. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the duo shared a joint post along with an adorable photo. (Also Read | Drashti Dhami shares first pic with her newborn daughter in their Diwali celebrations with husband) Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka shared a post about their daughter.

What does Leela mean

Drashti and Niraj have named their daughter Leela. According to thebump.com, the meaning of the name is--play, dark, night beauty, with origins in Hebrew and Sanskrit.

Drashti, Niraj share sweet pic

In the picture, Drashti held Leela's feet in her hands. Niraj wrapped his hands around Drashti's. Only the baby's tiny feet were visible. Sharing the photo, they simply captioned it, "Say hello to (flower emoji) Leela (nazar amulet emoji)." They also wrote the name in Hindi and Urdu.

Celebs, fans react to post

Reacting to the post, Mahhi Vij wrote, "Beautiful name." Nakuul Mehta said, "Hi Leela." Anusha Dandekar posted red heart emojis. A fan said, "Aww so cute. Hallo Princess Leela." "Awwwww !! Hello Leela….. little princess, I love you Leela, so beautiful name," a person wrote. An Instagram user said, "Drashti's little and unique princess and, of course, our little Leela! You brought happiness on the day you were born." "Aww... May God Bless Leela always with lots of happiness," wrote a social media user.

About Drashti and Niraj

Drashti and Niraj welcomed her first child in October. They recently shared the first picture of their little one on social media. Taking to Instagram, Drashti posted an adorable family picture featuring herself, Niraj and their baby girl. In the picture, Drashti held her daughter while her husband sat beside her, both smiling and cherishing the moment. Along with the photo, Drashti wrote, "Gonna be a little late for a while to all the parties! Nevertheless, Happy Diwali from me and mine and MINE. To you and your."

Earlier in October, the couple took to their Instagram account to share the happy news with their fans through an adorable post. "Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start," the couple wrote in their announcement, sharing that their baby was born on October 22, 2024. Drashti Dhami announced her pregnancy on June 14.

About Drashti's career

Drashti was last seen in the series Duranga, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as Dil Mill Gayye, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, among others.