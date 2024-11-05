Drashti Dhami shares first pic with her newborn daughter in their Diwali celebrations with husband: ‘Gonna be late for…’

Actor Drashti Dhami has shared the first picture of her newborn daughter. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Drashti posted an adorable family picture featuring herself, her husband Niraj Khemka, and their baby girl from their Diwali celebrations. (Also Read | Drashti Dhami and husband Niraj Khemka welcome baby girl: ‘Straight from heaven into our hearts’) Niraj Khemka and Drashti Dhami posed with their daughter.

Drashti posts first pic with newborn

In the picture, Drashti is seen holding her daughter in her arms. Niraj sits beside her, leaning towards the mother-daughter duo. Both of them smile as they pose for the camera. The family sits on a bed for the picture. For the festival, Drashti wore a striped blue and white suit. Niraj wore a yellow kurta and denims. The baby, whose face wasn't revealed, was wrapped in a printed green blanket.

Drashti pens sweet note, fans react

Along with the photo, Drashti wrote, "Gonna be a little late for a while to all the parties! Nevertheless, Happy Diwali from me and mine and MINE. To you and your." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "So so much love and blessings @dhamidrashti touchwood." A comment read, "I'm sorry Boo, but Lil baby K has all the attention now, look at the cutieee omg." A person wrote, "The first person I saw in this picture was the little princess. Baby k."

About Drashti

Earlier in October, the couple took to their Instagram account to share the happy news of the birth of their daughter through an adorable post. "Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start," the couple wrote in their announcement, sharing that their baby was born on October 22, 2024. Drashti Dhami announced her pregnancy on June 14.

Drashti was last seen in the series Duranga, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. She has also appeared in several TV serials, such as Dil Mill Gayye, Geet—Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala—Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.