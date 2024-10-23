Drashti Dhami and husband Niraj Khemka welcome baby girl: ‘Straight from heaven into our hearts’

Actor Drashti Dhami and her husband, Niraj Khemka, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the couple shared a joint post to announce the news. (Also Read | Drashti Dhami slams trolls calling her baby bump ‘fake') Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka are parents to a girl.

Drashti, Niraj welcome baby girl

An animation featuring a tent and an elephant was part of the post. The word written on it read, "Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start. 22.10.24. She's here! Elated parents Drashti and Niraj. Overjoyed grandparents Suman-Prakash Khemka, Vibhuti Dhami." The caption read, "SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024 (nazar amulet and red heart emojis)."

Celebs shower love

The couple's announcement was met with love and congratulations from their friends in the entertainment industry. Actors including Nakuul Mehta, Anita Raj, Karan Grover, Shakti Arora, Kishwer Merchantt, Aditya Seal, and Disha Parmar were among those who sent warm wishes to the new parents.

For the last few days, Drashti has been posting on Instagram that the baby is making her wait longer than expected to arrive. In one post, she wrote, “The wait is killing me.” She posted another brief clip and captioned it, “Baby is really teasing me now.”

About Drashti's pregnancy

Drashti announced her pregnancy on June 14. In a clip shared on Instagram, Drashti and Niraj held a banner that read, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024." Drashti and Niraj got married in 2015.

More about Drashti's career

Drashti was last seen in the series Duranga, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. She made her television debut with Star One show Dil Mill Gaye in 2007, going on to feature in Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary in 2010. She rose to fame with Madhubala--Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, in which she starred opposite Vivian Dsena.

She was recently seen in the web series The Empire. Apart from that, she has also been part of Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. Drashti and Niraj even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye together.