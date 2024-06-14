Drashti Dhami announces pregnancy after 9 years of marriage: 'A tiny rebel is joining us'

A stork is going to visit couple Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka soon. Actor Drashti on Friday announced that she is expecting her first baby, saying a tiny rebel will soon join them. (Also read: More than physical, it’s important to be mentally fit now: Drashti Dhami) Drashti Dhami got married to Niraj Khemka in 2015.

The actor took to social media to share the good news in an adorable way.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Baby on board!

The actor shared a heartwarming video to share the news. In the clip, Drashti and Niraj are seen in striped clothes holding a banner that reads, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024”. They are seen holding a glass of drink in one hand while their family members celebrate the news. Her sister-in-law later replaces the glasses of champagne with milk bottles, and the entire family celebrates.

Sharing the video, the couple wrote, “In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard We can’t wait for October 2024!"

Good wishes pour in

As soon as the couple announced this news on social media, their friends and fans took over the comment section to shower them with love and good wishes.

Actor Hina Khan commented, "Many congratulations to both of you”, while new mom Rubina Dilaik said, "Super duper. Available anytime for all new mommy stuff”.

Actor Mouni Roy wrote, "Yayyyyyyyyy. Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Can’t wait to meet the lil angel”, with Kubbra Sait writing, “Hahahahahahhahahaha WOWW! CONGRATES MY BABE AND HER BABA… for the BABY! WOAH! Seee it all worked out right here in the comment even!"

Actor Vikrant Massey commented, "Many many congratulations to both of you. Several other stars such as Karan Tacker, Anita Hassanandani, Karan V Grover, Pooja Gor, Sriti Jha, Disha Parmar, Karan Wahi, Surbhi Jyoti, Ankita Lokhande, Surbhi Chandna, also liked the post.

More about the couple

Drashti and Niraj got married in 2015 and even participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye together. She made her television debut with Star One show Dil Mill Gaye in 2007, going on to feature in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary in 2010. She rose to fame with Madhubala--Ek Ishq Ek Junoon in which she starred opposite Vivian Dsena. She was recently seen in web series, The Empire and Duranga.