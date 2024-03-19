Vivian Dsena: I embraced Islam during Ramzan, so it's very close to my heart

Vivian Dsena had shared with the world that he has embraced Islam exactly a year back. And now, he opens up on observing Ramadan. “I have embraced Islam in Ramadan, this fact itself makes Ramadan very close to my heart. This year marks my sixth Ramadan and by God’s grace, I have been fasting every year. Fasting the entire month of Ramdan is mandatory for us as it’s one of the main five pillars of Islam, so I do observe the 30 days of course unless there is an excuse that permits me to break the fast, such as an illness,” shares the 35-year-old. Actor Vivian DSena

The actor, Married to Nouran Aly, adds that he tries to make he spend Ramadan with his family in Bahrain. “I can’t deny I was very worried at the beginning on keeping the fast, especially because water & coffee are necessities for me; even my family and friends keep wondering how I am managing to stay without water or caffeine for 13 or 14 hours. God has been kind so far, my fasting journey has been decently smooth,” says Dsena.

Ask him about his favorite delicacy this time of the year, and he replies, “I love all kinds of food, especially the homecooked food & sweets. Thank god I am blessed with a family and a wife who makes every day of Ramadan a food festival, so I get to taste and experience many different dishes. If I have to choose one it would be the Basbousa and Kunafa.”