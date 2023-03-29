Vivian Dsena reveals he follows Islam now; speaks about his second marriage and 4-month-old daughter

Actor Vivian Dsena has broken silence over his second marriage and also revealed that he is a father to a four-month-old daughter Layan Vivian Dsena. In a new interview, Vivian said that he tied the knot with his wife Nouran Aly, a former journalist, in Egypt around a year ago. (Also Read | Vivian Dsena to marry former journalist from Egypt, says ‘it was her decision to quit her job’) Vivian Dsena: My favourite quote is: “Mind your own business. Life is all about doing what you want to do with your heart.”

The actor also said that he started following Islam during Ramadan in 2019. Vivian revealed that he finds 'a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day'. Vivian was earlier married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee. They tied the knot in 2013 but filed for divorce in 2016. Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

In an interview with Times of India, Vivian said, “Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What’s the big deal about it, and how is this anyone’s concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago. Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena.”

He also added, “I have always maintained that I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I don’t want my family in the limelight, and that’s something even Nouran doesn’t wish to be put through. I am extremely protective of my family. Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest.”

Vivian made his acting debut with Kasamh Se in 2008. He has featured in several serials including Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among many others. He was last seen in the TV show Sirf Tum, which ended in September last year. Currently, he plays the lead in Sirf Tum.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON