More than physical, it’s important to be mentally fit now: Drashti Dhami

entertainment

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:40 IST

Drashti Dhami, who hasn’t been working since a year and a half, says she isn’t as affected by the lockdown as she is “used to staying at home”. She feels blessed to be living with her in-laws as she and her husband can take good care of them and neither of them can feel alone. “I don’t have an active social life so it is fine but of course, we don’t have the liberty to step out of the house to see friends or family. I miss meeting my mum as she lives with my brother and bhabhi,” she shares.

The Madhubala actor has noticed that there is a deluge of fitness videos on social media and is glad to see that people are working out. “There are so many people who started working out during the lockdown as they had a lot of free time on hand. And while that is a wonderful habit, it is more important to be mentally fitter. We all need to come to terms about what’s happening and the seriousness of it. Don’t panic and take all precautions,” she says.

Dhami points out that once this is behind us, people might find it tough to get back to routine. “TV actors will suffer a lot as after chilling at home getting back to a 12-hour shoot routine will be difficult,” she says.

She is glad to have her live-in house help and helps him with sweeping, mopping and washing dishes, as “he can’t be expected to do everything”. “I have finally started to use the washing machine as I never knew how to operate one (laughs). The best thing is that all of us have to eat that one dish cooked at home as opposed to demanding what we liked and wanted when we use to go to work. I have also reached out to my extended family members and reconnected with them, which has been wonderful. We play housie with cousins on an app, many board games with my in-laws, and work out in the evening.”