Drashti Dhami slams trolls calling her baby bump ‘fake': 'Proof that my baby bump is not just a really big lunch’

Actor Drashti Dhami is all set to welcome her first child with husband Niraj Khemka in October this year. Ever since she announced the good news on social media, she was being targeted by trolls who claimed that her baby bump was 'not visible' and even wondered if it was 'fake'. However, Drashti silenced the trolls and haters once and for all with a new video on her social media. Also read: Drashti Dhami announces pregnancy after 9 years of marriage: 'A tiny rebel is joining us' Drashti Dhami, who is married to Niraj Khemka, shared that her delivery is due in October this year.

Hits back

But Drashti wasn't having any of it! She shut down the haters and trolls for good with a new video on her social media. On Wednesday night, she hopped on Instagram and shared a video of herself flaunting her baby bump in a stunning red outfit.

In a vibrant red kaftan ensemble, the expectant mother exuded elegance and grace. Flaunting her natural beauty, Drashti opted for a radiant no-makeup look, letting her luscious curls flow free.

She also wrote a message to all those people questioning whether her baby bump was real or not. She said, "Here's proof that my baby bump is not just a big lunch. For all those asking, can you see it now?"

As soon as she shared the video, netizens showered her with love and wished for her good health. "Yayyyyyy cutie," actor Mrunal Thakur commented, while Jankee Parekh Mehta wrote, “Hot mamma!”

About pregnancy

Last month, the actor shared a heartwarming video to share the news. In the clip, Drashti and Niraj are seen in striped clothes holding a banner that reads, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024”.

They are seen holding a glass of drink in one hand while their family members celebrate the news. Her sister-in-law later replaces the glasses of champagne with milk bottles, and the entire family celebrates. Sharing the video, the couple wrote, “In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard We can’t wait for October 2024!"

Marital bliss

Drashti and Niraj got married in 2015 and even participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye together. She made her television debut with Star One show Dil Mill Gaye in 2007, going on to feature in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary in 2010. She rose to fame with Madhubala--Ek Ishq Ek Junoon in which she starred opposite Vivian Dsena. She was recently seen in web series, The Empire and Duranga.