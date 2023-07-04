Ekta Kapoor recalls tearing her contract days before hiring a young Smriti Irani for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii

Ekta Kapoor recalled how she hired a young Smriti Irani for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii as she celebrated the 23rd anniversary of one of her most successful TV shows. She also revealed that she tore Smriti Irani's contract after looking at her tape recording for a different show, just days before she hired her as the lead in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii. Smriti rose to national fame after playing the role the iconic character of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. (Also read: Mouni recalls how Smriti amazed her during Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days)

Ekta recalls her early days in TV

Smriti Irani got her first taste of success with Ekta Kapoor's serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Sharing the credit song for her popular TV show, Ekta wrote on Instagram, “Year 1994. I’m sitting in my friend Shabina’s house and pandit Janardan sees me ( now more popular with Indian Matchmaking ) and tells me I will have my own company. I tell him 'I’m planning to start in August' and he says 'All will be good but wait for your 25th year that’s when you will make a show that people will watch like they used to watch Ramayan and Mahabharata on Doordarshan' (his exact words). I say 'I don’t think I can make a mythological show so good but let’s see'. Year 2000 six years have passed since HUM PAANCH and I’m asking Sameer sir @sameern to give me a drama as my South Indian drama is doing well and the Hindi channel should see it. He says yes.”

When Ekta first saw Smriti on a tape

Ekta further wrote, The same year - March 2000, I cast a new girl for an important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to be her birthday @smritiiraniofficial."

Ekta concluded her post with a teaser for a film announcement. "Year 2023 July it’s guru Purnima and I look at my son and think ‘ Khelne Wale Baith Ke Dekhenge ..Naye Khiladi Khel Yeh Khelenge..Rishton Ka Rang Badla...Naaton Ka Dhang Badla...Aaina Phir Bhi Wahi...never rung truer as in two hours I announce my first pan india film . It’s time to say THANKU EVERYONE and happy GURUPURNIMA LEARNT FROM LIFE N MY VIEWERS HAPPY 23 to #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi."

Reactions to Ekta's post

Reacting to Ekta's post, Smriti Irani commented, “Gratitude for all the good times, for all the love, for the opportunity to shine grateful to an audience that became family.” Donal Bisht also wrote, “What a journey!! Happy to be a part of Balaji too … Somebody told me it’s a good omen to start career with Balaji, indeed it is!!… Thank you and may God bless you always.” Mouni Roy commented, “Love and gratitude…"

Ekta's new film

On Monday, Ekta announced a new collaboration with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. They jointly announced the pan-India film Vrushabha. Ekta's post informed fans that the film is directed by Nanda Kishore, "…goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.”

