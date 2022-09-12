Emmy Awards 2022: Where and when to watch in India

The 74th Emmy Awards are here. The prestigious awards, considered one of the highest honours in television and web content in the English language, will be given out on Monday night (Tuesday morning India time). This time, the ceremony will be streamed live in India on a streaming platform, but the catch is one will have to wake up rather early to catch it all live. Here’s a lowdown on everything Emmys!

What are the 74th Emmy Awards

The Emmys are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, popularly known as the Television Academy. These awards recognise the best in American programming airing between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. The nominations for the award were announced on July 12, with the HBO series Succession bagging 25 nominations, followed by 20 each for Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the ceremony will take place in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

When and where to watch Emmys 2022 in India

The ceremony will begin on Monday, September 12, 8pm Eastern Time and finish at 11pm. This means, the awards will be live on the morning of Tuesday, September 13 in India, starting at 5.30 am and finishing around 8.30 am. In US, the awards will be telecast on NBC and in India, it will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Talking about this year’s awards, Maury McIntyre, President and COO, Television Academy, said, “The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape, advocating for the television industry as it expands the horizons of television excellence. Through its innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster, empower and connect the diverse community of storytellers fuelling the medium while celebrating industry excellence and recognizing achievement through awards and accolades, including the coveted Emmy Award, the Hall of Fame and Television Academy Honours.”

