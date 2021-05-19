Erica Fernandez feels due to focus on Covid, many other issues are being overlooked

Everyone is doing their bit for Covid relief in their own way- many with money, time, or using their social media influence. Erica Fernandez’s endeavour is to help alleviate concerns and fears of her fans. She started doing live Instagram live sessions with a variety of experts, while answering questions sent by her followers, giving them clarity.

“People need to find and watch stuff that is beneficial for them instead of Covid updates which negatively affects them. The constant bombardment of negative news plays on your mind. So, I wanted to use the social media platform and reach out to my followers, to do something for them. People are scared and holding back as they are not sure about what to do or what to ask and wondering who to ask. These followers have been with me every step of the way and it’s time I did something to help them too,” shares Fernandez. She has connected with a doctor working in a Covid ward in a city hospital, a mental health expert, a gynaecologist on questions about period and vaccines, a dermatologist and a chef. Next up, she will talk to a fitness expert, pediatricians, a vet, a spiritual guru etc.

The idea behind the live sessions is to give people access to experts and answers to their questions, clarifying myths as well. “Everyone had so many questions and had heard so many stories about Covid and other issues. We all needed answers and talking to professionals from different sectors is helping many out there. I keep identities hidden, so everyone feels comfortable asking any kind of question. Moreover, I also feel due to the pandemic and Covid-19, which is consuming us, there are so many things we are overlooking in society, especially kids and pets. That’s why I am not limiting sessions to just Covid but many other topics,” she says.

Kids were not affected in the first wave but they are in the second and now they say, the third wave will affect them more than before, says Fernandez. She adds, “We have to take care of them, their mental and physical well being and same goes for pets. People feed biscuits to stray dogs, but maida and sugar is harmful for them. People think at least we are doing something for them. Give them food without salt or sugar or masala, even rice and khichdi is fine. Abandoning animals is another issue. Pets are not just to play with or loved for their cuteness or a toy. Pets are a responsibility which one has to be ready for. They are like newborn kids who will never grow.”