Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Eugene Levy is overjoyed at Rahul Dravid giving him personalised RR jersey, fans react to Schitt's Creek x IPL crossover

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
May 14, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy got a personalised Rajasthan Royals jersey from Rahul Dravid during his ongoing visit to India.

Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy is in India. And, unlike other Hollywood biggies who come to India to either film or go for some sightseeing, Eugene is doing something else. He is at the cricket stadium, meeting legends, and pledging his support for Rajasthan Royals. The IPL franchise dropped a video of head coach and India legend Rahul Dravid meeting the Emmy-winning actor, which had the fans' jaws on the floor.

Eugene Levy gets a personalised Rajasthan Royals jersey from Rahul Dravid.
Eugene Levy gets a personalised Rajasthan Royals jersey from Rahul Dravid.

Eugene Levy gets a personalised RR jersey

Rajasthan Royals took to their official Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video of Dravid presenting a personalised RR jersey to Eugene Levy. The pink jersey has Levy's name written on the back. "𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘵 just got real! Eugene Levy is a Royal," the caption read. The video showed the veteran actor taking the jersey and looking at his name on it, before posing for the shutterbugs.

Fans reacted with shock at the crossover. "OMFG WHAAAAT!? What is this cross over excuse me," wrote actor and IPL presenter Sahiba Bali. Another fan echoed this sentiment and added, "Is this a parallel universe? We got Johnny Rose supporting RR before GTA VI!!!" Referring to Eugene's Schitt's Creek character, a fan commented, "Woah Johnny Rose is PINK."

About Eugene Levy

A Canadian actor and comedian, Eugene Levy is one of the most popular and respected names in Hollywood's comedy circles. Winner of four Emmys, one Grammy, and a Screen Actors Guild award, Eugene has worked in several memorable films, including the American Pie series, Splash, Father of the Bride, and Cheaper by the Dozen 2. In his 70s, the actor's career got a second wind when he starred in the sitcom Schitt's Creek (2015—2020), which he also co-created with his son and co-star Dan Levy.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
