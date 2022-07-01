Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Exclusive! Aamir Ali -Sanjeeda Shaikh not co-parenting anymore; the latter says, ‘To bring my daughter up in a positive environment is my utmost priority, and I chose that’

Divorced couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are not co-parenting their daughter anymore. In an exclusive report, we gathered how Shaikh has been raising her daughter all by herself, while Ali hasn’t been allowed to meet the child.
Sanjeeda Shaikh with daughter Ayra; Aamir Ali
Published on Jul 01, 2022 04:29 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have maintained a dignified silence on their divorce since we reported it in January. However, it seems the couple is not cordial when it comes to their daughter, Ayra. We have exclusively learnt that they haven’t been co-parenting their child for while. A source close to the couple shares, “Sanjeeda is not letting Aamir meet their daughter. It’s been almost nine months since he met her. Also, he seems to have given up pursuing it as well. He doesn’t really wish to fight on this anymore.”

We have also learnt that Ali will not be a part of their daughter’s third birthday celebration in August. “Sanjeeda took the responsibility of the baby, including financially, since she was born and has been raising her as a single parent,” says another source.

When asked about not letting Ali meet their daughter, Shaikh says, “I think people are more interested to know what’s happening in my professional life than my personal life. So let’s keep the personal life private only. As for the rumours, I’d just say, as a single parent, I’m doing everything to give my daughter the best of the best. To bring her up in a positive environment is my utmost priority, and I chose that.”

Ali, on the other hand, says, “I don’t wish to talk about my personal life.”

