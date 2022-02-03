Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / EXCLUSIVE: End of an era? Rannvijay Singha quits Roadies, Sonu Sood to step in his shoes
tv

EXCLUSIVE: End of an era? Rannvijay Singha quits Roadies, Sonu Sood to step in his shoes

Actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha who has been associated with Roadies for 18 years is not going to be seen in the upcoming season of the adventure based reality show
EXCLUSIVE: End of an era? Rannvijay Singha quits Roadies, Sonu Sood to step in his shoes
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 09:50 AM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

For 18 years actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha has been associated with the TV reality show Roadies; whether it was a contestant, host, or then mentor. However, the long association is going to come to an end.

We exclusively have it that Singha will not be seen in the nineteenth season of the adventure-based reality show. A source close to the development reveals, “A new production house is helming the upcoming season. And Singha was not very pleased with the production house. They had to part ways.”

When we contacted Singha, he confirmed the same. “The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I’ll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening,” he shares. Clarifying that there were no issues with the production house, Singha mentions, “I’ve been working with the channel for 18 years. I’ve done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi,” he adds.

RELATED STORIES

Furthermore, we’ve also exclusively learnt actor Sonu Sood is stepping into Singha’s shoes. Interestingly, he will be the only mentor-host this year and the face of the edition. The makers have dropped the concept of gang leaders, resulting in Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others to bid adieu to the show as well.

The channel and Sood did not respond to us, till the time we went to press.

The upcoming season will be shot in South Africa and will go on floors from February 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP