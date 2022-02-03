EXCLUSIVE: End of an era? Rannvijay Singha quits Roadies, Sonu Sood to step in his shoes

For 18 years actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha has been associated with the TV reality show Roadies; whether it was a contestant, host, or then mentor. However, the long association is going to come to an end.

We exclusively have it that Singha will not be seen in the nineteenth season of the adventure-based reality show. A source close to the development reveals, “A new production house is helming the upcoming season. And Singha was not very pleased with the production house. They had to part ways.”

When we contacted Singha, he confirmed the same. “The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I’ll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening,” he shares. Clarifying that there were no issues with the production house, Singha mentions, “I’ve been working with the channel for 18 years. I’ve done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi,” he adds.

Furthermore, we’ve also exclusively learnt actor Sonu Sood is stepping into Singha’s shoes. Interestingly, he will be the only mentor-host this year and the face of the edition. The makers have dropped the concept of gang leaders, resulting in Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others to bid adieu to the show as well.

The channel and Sood did not respond to us, till the time we went to press.

The upcoming season will be shot in South Africa and will go on floors from February 14.