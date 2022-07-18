Exclusive! Siddharth Nigam rejected Judwaa 2 as he didn’t want to do ‘bachpan ka role’; confirms doing Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan and speaks about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill

Actor Siddharth Nigam’s year started on a mellow note, however, by the middle of the year, “things picked up” for him. Nigam who is self-admittedly “choosy” with his work, was “taking a bit of a break” focusing on his dance, and other activities. “I was waiting for something good and I got an offer for a film and I’m really happy with that,” Nigam shares. Is the film Salman Khan’s upcoming multi-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is now titled as Bhaijaan? Nigam says a “yes”.

Though active on the small screen, Nigam has been away from the silver screen for some time, despite making his debut with Dhoom 3 (2013). He later had a cameo in Tiger Shroff’s 2017 debacle Munna Michael, however, since then Nigam chose to stay away from films. The reason was Nigam’s decision to not play an actor’s childhood part. “When I did Dhoom 3, I made up my mind that I won’t do any younger roles. I didn’t want to play a popular actor’s bachpan ka role. I didn’t want to be in the category of a child artist. That is the main reason why I took the break. Ab main bada ho raha hoon, meri bhi beard aana shuru ho gayi hain, so my time is coming (laughs), the 21-year-old explains. He reveals that he had to let go of films where he was offered to play a child. “I was offered Judwaa 2 to play Varun Dhawan ‘s childhood character. I didn’t want to do a bachpan ka role. Otherwise it becomes difficult to get roles as a male lead,” Nigam reveals.

Talking about working with Khan, Nigam shares, “I’m really fortunate that I got this offer. I’m looking forward to it. I hope it works out well. Sharing screen space with Salman sir is a big opportunity and it’s a special moment for me.” The upcoming film will also mark the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. Nigam and Gill already started bonding and their videos on Instagram were proof of it. “She is very fun-loving and sweet,” Nigam mentions, adding: “We met at the airport. Whenever we are together, we are not very serious, hassi mazak hi hota hain. There is a good bond that we have. And meri mummy se unki bohot banti hain.”