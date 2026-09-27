Fatima Sana Shaikh lauds Salman Khan for giving it back to trolls on Bigg Boss 20: ‘Muh tod jawab diya hai’

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh will appear in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her recent web series, Hunkkaar: The Roar. A promo for Sunday’s episode shows her praising host Salman Khan for giving it back to the trolls last weekend. She also spoke about the impact when people in his position speak up against online bullying.

Fatima Sana Shaikh praises Salman Khan for taking on trolls

Fatima Sana Shaikh said when people in Salman Khan's position speak up it leaves an impact.

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In the promo for the Sunday episode, Fatima tells Salman she wants to say something. When he asks her to go ahead, she says, “Jiss tarike se aapne trolls ko iss baar muh tod jawab diya hai, it’s a huge thing. Kyunki, aapke position mein koi aisi baat karta hai, koi muddon pe khada hota hai, woh bahut hi bada impact deta hai logon pe. (The way you shut down trolls, it’s a huge thing. Because when someone in your position speaks up, takes a stand on these issues, it leaves a lasting impact on people).” Salman’s reaction to Fatima’s statement isn’t shown in the promo.

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Salman Khan’s viral rant on trolls

{{^usCountry}} Last weekend, Salman lost his cool while moderating a fight between two housemates. He removed his shirt and hat, addressing how, as a 60-year-old, he is trolled for his ‘baldness’, body, and looks. Revealing that his hair is a look for an upcoming film, he also spoke about losing a close friend only a few weeks ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last weekend, Salman lost his cool while moderating a fight between two housemates. He removed his shirt and hat, addressing how, as a 60-year-old, he is trolled for his ‘baldness’, body, and looks. Revealing that his hair is a look for an upcoming film, he also spoke about losing a close friend only a few weeks ago. {{/usCountry}}

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Salman then slammed trolls for body-shaming and age-shaming celebrities over their personal lives, wondering why one must make money by insulting another person. Without naming Katrina Kaif, who was just shamed for her postpartum body, he pointed out that it’s normal for women who have had babies to gain weight. Something, he claimed, she would lose when she’s ready to get back to work.

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The actor-host also slammed the paparazzi for clicking women inappropriately, stating that even his niece has fallen prey to it. He warned them against posting such videos for views in the future.

Schools Rhiti Tiwari over her diss

This week, he schooled actor-politician Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, Rhiti, for using derogatory language against other housemates during a task. He told her, “Nobody knew you till the time you came on Bigg Boss. People said that since you are a nepo kid, I won’t scream at you. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do right now. But Rhiti, your language is very bad, and it’s impacting your father too.” He also asked her to remember she is ‘Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, not Dolly Bindra’s.’