Gashmeer Mahanjani says, he ‘couldn’t afford to say no to Imlie’ due to lack of work; addresses tantrum rumours

Gashmeer Mahajani is spoilt for choice, with offers pouring in from all mediums. However, the actor is very clear about what he wants to do, and only picks projects after he and the makers are on the same page about the script and the direction in which the project is headed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There have been experiences in the past where I didn’t pay much attention to the person making the content. I just chose the content. Later on, you start having creative differences, and you struggle through the [filming of] project. I don’t want to go through that thing ever again. [So] I am quite blunt now, I’m straight forward. Once I read the script, if I have 10 negative points to talk about, then I tell the director immediately. And if you want to work with me, we have to rectify it. If we are not on the same page, it is better to part ways rather than being unhappy and making the project,” Mahajani elaborates.

Being certain and clear about your opinion does lead to misconceptions being formed about the artiste. Actors are often prone to being tagged tantrum kings when they take a stand for themselves. Ask if he has ever experienced anything similar, and the Sarsenapati Hambirrao actor shares, “All the gossipmongers who haven’t worked with me say that I throw tantrums. It’s like Chinese whisper... I’ve never really put my foot down. I don’t put my foot down, let’s call it constructive confrontation and collaboration. If you speak to the people I work with, they will never say that I throw a tantrum. I never throw a tantrum. If there’s a problem in the scene, I’ll point it out and give you a solution right there.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahajani rose to extreme popularity courtesy his TV show Imlie. He reveals how the show came to him during the time when the entire world was lacking work. “When I took Imlie, I couldn’t afford to say no to it. I had no choice but to take TV. Because of Covid there was no work happening and it was the first thing that came to me,” Mahajani who quit the show earlier this year, shares.