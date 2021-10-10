Gauahar Khan questions Salman Khan's comments on Pratik Sehajpal, says 'everyone commits a mistake'

Gauahar Khan has come out in support of Pratik Sehajpal, even as host Salman Khan rebuked him on Bigg Boss 15’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode Saturday night. Pratik had tried to break the latch of a bathroom door on the show while co-contestant Vidhi Pandya took a shower inside. Gauahar also questioned Salman's comments on Pratik.

She tweeted, “Galti sabse hoti hai (everyone commits a mistake), but to write off one’s career n state that he will only hop from one reality show to other can be very discouraging for someone young ..yes pratik is aggressive In his game plan but i truly hope gets better at his behaviour, ! #bb15 #genuineplayeratleast.”

Pratik Sehajpal has been widely criticised online for his actions. Even his co-contestants on the show confronted him but he told them that he was “not sorry”. On Saturday's episode, Salman Khan scolded him for the incident. Salman had said that Pratik won't grow up and will continue hopping from one reality show to another. He added, “Your mom said you are tiger, I do not think I am one. That was a film. But it is your game, do as you like. Is it that important to search for topics in this manner? Your fans will see through your intentions.”

Salman Khan scolds Pratik Sehajpal.

Salman also said that no one questioned Pratik's intentions during the incident but Pratik claimed that he was being targeted and every one was assassinating his character.

Gauahar also tweeted, “Par taala toh andar se lagta hai naa ??? Nahaane ke liye insaan andar se lock karte hain , baahar se kundi nikaalna toh andar ka lock kaise khulta hai ??? Aise toh bahar se knock karne se bhi kaii baar darwaaza khul jata hai … #Mudda (But a lock is inside the shower, people lock from inside while bathing, how will the lock open from inside if the latch is removed from outside. That way, sometimes the door opens if someone knocks from outside...Issue)."

Fans of Pratik claimed that she was missing the point in the entire discussion. One wrote, “You are missing the point Gauahar. It wasn’t about the door opening, it was about the feeling a person in the shower can get when someone plays with the lock from outside.” She replied, “Oh come on , when ppl knock from outside as friends playing pranks that’s more dangerous! N that’s been done in many many seasons ! Pls watchhhhhh .”

Another one wrote, “Unexpected from you..how could u define someone who was trying to break the door lock when someone else was taking shower!!!!N that was a girl!!! Speechless. #BiggBoss15 #BB15.” Gauahar responded with, “First watch the episode, he wasn’t breaking a lock , he was removing the latch which was on the door , it was not locked ! Half information is the problem.”

A glimpse of Gauahar Khan's tweets and replies to show's fans.

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted in support of Pratik. “Arey he was not trying to go inside the bathroom. He opened the lock from outside as he wudnt have got an another chance to do it.And door was locked from inside.Agree it was his mistake.But nishant bhi plan mein shamil tha.Why only #PratikSehajpal is bullied by all,” she wrote.