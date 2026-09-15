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Gaurav Khanna admits it was ‘painful’ to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 before finale: ‘Could have gone forward’

Gaurav Khanna shocked fans by quitting Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 despite winning the elimination task.

Updated on: Sep 15, 2026, 06:13:03 IST
By Santanu Das
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Television actor Gaurav Khanna shocked fans as he decided to quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after making a comeback as a wild-card contestant. Gaurav had initially been eliminated from the stunt-based reality show but returned to the competition as a wild card. In his new YouTube channel, Gaurav has now shared why he decided to leave the show.

Why did Gaurav exit Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Gaurav Khanna shared he did not want to risk his health and recovery from the elbow injury.
Gaurav Khanna shared he did not want to risk his health and recovery from the elbow injury.

Gaurav said, “I won my stunt but I thought that I don't want to continue because if any new stunt involves electrocution then it will trigger my elbow pain excruciatingly. Then I will not have the full power in my right elbow. That is really painful. But what was more painful was the decision to leave the show at this juncture.”

The actor, who was vlogging from Cape Town, revealed that he had to prioritise his health even though it was hard for him to not do the show. “I got injured in the middle of the show too but got back after taking medicine. But when it returned again I thought I cannot take this anymore because moving forward it can hamper my recovery… I am packing now, it has been a lovely experience. I could have gone forward but I didn't want to take more on my recovery phase. I have also been requested to travel safely,” he added.

This year's season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was based on the theme 'Old vs New: Darr Ka Naya Daur'. The season brought together returning contestants, including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin, alongside a new group of contestants such as Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Ruhaanika Dhawan.

The show initially featured Old vs New team-based tasks. However, the teams were eventually dissolved, and the contestants began competing individually for a place in the finale. The finale episode of the show was shot on September 13, and fans are now speculating that either Avinash Mishra or Farrhana Bhatt could have won the trophy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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