Gaurav Khanna admits it was ‘painful’ to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 before finale: ‘Could have gone forward’

Television actor Gaurav Khanna shocked fans as he decided to quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after making a comeback as a wild-card contestant. Gaurav had initially been eliminated from the stunt-based reality show but returned to the competition as a wild card. In his new YouTube channel, Gaurav has now shared why he decided to leave the show.

Why did Gaurav exit Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Gaurav Khanna shared he did not want to risk his health and recovery from the elbow injury.

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Gaurav said, “I won my stunt but I thought that I don't want to continue because if any new stunt involves electrocution then it will trigger my elbow pain excruciatingly. Then I will not have the full power in my right elbow. That is really painful. But what was more painful was the decision to leave the show at this juncture.”

The actor, who was vlogging from Cape Town, revealed that he had to prioritise his health even though it was hard for him to not do the show. “I got injured in the middle of the show too but got back after taking medicine. But when it returned again I thought I cannot take this anymore because moving forward it can hamper my recovery… I am packing now, it has been a lovely experience. I could have gone forward but I didn't want to take more on my recovery phase. I have also been requested to travel safely,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} In the episode, the actor broke down in tears as he apologised to his fellow contestants for quitting the show and also apologised to the host for his decision. He then went on to hug Rohit and touch his feet before making his exit. Ruhaanika also came to speak to him and tried to convince him not to quit, but the actor was adamant that he would not be able to give his 100% because of his elbow injury. About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the episode, the actor broke down in tears as he apologised to his fellow contestants for quitting the show and also apologised to the host for his decision. He then went on to hug Rohit and touch his feet before making his exit. Ruhaanika also came to speak to him and tried to convince him not to quit, but the actor was adamant that he would not be able to give his 100% because of his elbow injury. About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 {{/usCountry}}

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This year's season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was based on the theme 'Old vs New: Darr Ka Naya Daur'. The season brought together returning contestants, including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin, alongside a new group of contestants such as Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Ruhaanika Dhawan.

The show initially featured Old vs New team-based tasks. However, the teams were eventually dissolved, and the contestants began competing individually for a place in the finale. The finale episode of the show was shot on September 13, and fans are now speculating that either Avinash Mishra or Farrhana Bhatt could have won the trophy.