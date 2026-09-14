Gaurav Khanna breaks into tears as he quits Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, saves Ruhaanika Dhawan; Here's why
Gaurav Khanna emotionally quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, citing an elbow injury. He apologised to the contestants and hugged host Rohit Shetty before leaving.
Television actor Gaurav Khanna has quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after making a comeback as a wild-card contestant. Gaurav had initially been eliminated from the stunt-based reality show but returned to the competition as a wild card. However, a week after his return, the actor decided to exit the show despite winning the elimination stunt and saving Ruhaanika Dhawan from elimination. His emotional departure has left fans equally emotional.
Gaurav Khanna quits Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
The elimination stunt this week required the contestants to climb onto a platform suspended in the air and pull out the flags attached to it to complete the task. While Gaurav managed to pull out two flags, Rubina Dilaik was able to pull out only one. Ruhaanika, meanwhile, slipped and fell from the platform, leading to her stunt being stopped immediately.
Even though Gaurav won the elimination stunt and Ruhaanika was the one who was supposed to be eliminated, Gaurav made the shocking decision to exit the show. The actor told Rohit Shetty, "Even though I have won the task, I want to take an exit from the show because it's taking a toll on my health. I don't want to upset you like this more in upcoming tasks because the standard of stunts in shows is on next level. If I am not 100%, I don't want to take any other person's place who is physically fit."
The actor broke down in tears as he apologised to his fellow contestants for quitting the show and also apologised to the host for his decision. He then went on to hug Rohit and touch his feet before making his exit. Ruhaanika also came to speak to him and tried to convince him not to quit, but the actor was adamant that he would not be able to give his 100% because of his elbow injury.
Gaurav's exit left fans emotional as well. One of the comments read, "GK, you are a pure-hearted person; you already won hearts." Another commented, "As an audience, we can clearly see his sadness and stress." Another fan wrote, "You are a winner. You are the most genuine and kind-hearted person."
About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
This year's season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was based on the theme 'Old vs New: Darr Ka Naya Daur'. The season brought together returning contestants, including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin, alongside a new group of contestants such as Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Gaurav Khanna.
The show initially featured Old vs New team-based tasks. However, the teams were eventually dissolved, and the contestants began competing individually for a place in the finale. The finale episode of the show was shot on September 13, and fans are now speculating that either Avinash Mishra or Farrhana Bhatt could have won the trophy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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