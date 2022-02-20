General Hospital actor Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing in Los Angeles

Actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who starred in General Hospital, American Housewife and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Investigators had sought the public's help in finding Lindsey, 43, who was last seen around noon last Sunday, ABC 7 reported. Her body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighbourhood of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The LA County coroner’s office later determined the deceased individual was Lindsey, according to the news station. The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.

Her husband, Vance Smith, said on Instagram: “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

Earlier, Lindsey's cousin Savannah Pearlman took to Twitter, asking help from people to locate Lindsey. She tweeted, “LA people, my cousin - Lindsey Pearlman - is missing. Her phone last pinged on Sunset blvd. My uncle is offering a reward that leads to finding her, please keep your eyes open. #MissingPerson #LA.”

Filmmaker Lynn Chen shared a picture of Lindsey with a dog and a cat on Twitter and wro, “This is how I will remember Lindsey Pearlman. Effortlessly beautiful and talented. Hilarious. Compassionate. Unapologetic. She lit up every room. She listened intently on stage and off. She so loved animals. I am sorry to her family and all the communities who deeply adored her.”

Lindsey had roles on the TV version of The Purge and Chicago Justice, according to a biography on her personal website. She also had extensive experience in theater in Chicago, her hometown.

(With inputs from AP)