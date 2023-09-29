Gong Yoo recalls the time when he was anxious and unhappy despite Guardian's success

Actor Gong Yoo recently opened up about his mental health and revealed he has been anxious in the past despite the success of his hit K-drama Guardian (Goblin): The Lonely and Great God. He appeared on the Chuseok special episode of Pinggyego and said he wasn't able to enjoy the attention he gained after the success of the show. Guardian starred Gong Yoo with Kim Go Eun. Also read: Squid Game announces cast for season 2

Gong Yoo on his anxiety

Gong Yoo is best known for Guardian (Goblin): The Lonely and Great God alongside Kim Go Eun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gong Yoo said, "I'm not sure how you'll take this, but I think I experienced it once in my twenties and once in my thirties." “I don't think I can explain clearly why I was anxious. For example, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God did very well, but I wasn't happy. I was happy it did well, but apart from that, there was a time when I felt so empty and I couldn't wake myself up. It's not that the work was hard or that it went well, I wasn't able to enjoy the spotlight when projects were a success,” he added.

Gong Yoo went on to explain that it wasn't easy to open up about his mental health. He said, "It's hard to say this openly. It should be a time when other people would be so happy they feel like they're floating in the clouds, but if I say that my heart felt strange, it feels like I'm not grateful. After going through a hard time like that, the way I look at people around me changed. I felt like I was more nosy in that I didn't want them to go through the same hurt."

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God was the sixth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. The critically acclaimed drama also starred Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na and Yook Sung Jae. For the show, Gong Yoo even received the Best Actor award at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards.

Guardian remains Gong Yoo's last K-drama. He was last seen in the film Seo Bok and also appeared in a cameo role for Squid Game. He will be seen in the upcoming series, The Trunk. The actor is also a part of the film, Wonderland alongside Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy in the lead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON