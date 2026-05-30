Gurmeet Choudhary reveals Debina Bonnerjee suffered multiple miscarriages: ‘Doctors ne mana kar diya tha’

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently got candid about the long and emotional road he and wife Debina Bonnerjee travelled before embracing parenthood. Recalling the couple’s decade-long struggle to have children, Gurmeet revealed that there came a point when even doctors had given up hope.

Gurmeet Choudhary gets emotional

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary got married on February 15, 2011.

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Recently, actor Gurmeet, accompanied by his wife Debina Bonnerjee, appeared on an episode of the reality show Tum Ho Naa, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal.

A promo for the episode, which was released on YouTube on May 28, showed Gurmeet becoming emotional as he reflected on the couple’s challenging journey to parenthood. In the clip, Gurmeet opened up about the heartbreaking period marked by multiple miscarriages and the couple’s long struggle to start a family.

“Humari shaadi ke 10-11 saal baad bacchein hue, bahut dafa miscarriage aur bahut try kia humne sab doctoron ne mana kar diya tha ki kuch nahi ho sakta (About 10-11 years into our marriage, we were finally blessed with children. We went through several miscarriages and tried very hard, but many doctors had told us that it wouldn't be possible),” Gurmeet is heard saying.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “10-11 saal ke baad humari 2 choti-choti betiyaan hain (Then, after 10-11 years, we were blessed with two little daughters)." Standing beside Gurmeet, Debina was seen getting visibly emotional as he candidly spoke about their difficult journey and made the heartfelt revelation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “10-11 saal ke baad humari 2 choti-choti betiyaan hain (Then, after 10-11 years, we were blessed with two little daughters)." Standing beside Gurmeet, Debina was seen getting visibly emotional as he candidly spoke about their difficult journey and made the heartfelt revelation. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Debina spoke about her journey of becoming a mother, calling her first daughter a “miracle”. She said, “She is indeed our miracle. It was tough, emotionally, physically but everything is worth it when I see her face. I am thankful, grateful and full of happiness with all the support I got from the world over. The pressure to have a child, only a woman who is trying to can understand that pain, that feeling only a couple waiting for their own child to enter the world can understand. And to see so many women, across ages, across faiths, across countries, all facing the same problems, one realises how blessed we all are and we have to be there for each other. My journey may have been tough, but with the help of my family, my husband, my friends, my fans and my blessings, my daughter is here and she is indeed our miracle.”

About Debina and Gurmeet

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Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are among the most loved television couples. Debina and Gurmeet married on February 15, 2011. They welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, in April 2022. They announced Debina's second pregnancy just four months later. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their second child, daughter Divishha, on November 11. The actors keep sharing tidbits from their lives on social media.

They first gained popularity with the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita. They have appeared on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He has also appeared in films such as Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta’s Paltan. They were also seen in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga- Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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